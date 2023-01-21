Immutable X Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $368.11 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00416965 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.36 or 0.29260621 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00692143 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
