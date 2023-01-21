IndiGG One Day Trading Volume Tops $79,726.70 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $79,726.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

