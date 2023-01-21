Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

