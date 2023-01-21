Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

First Busey Increases Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

