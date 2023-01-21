Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $74,960.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80.

On Monday, November 21st, Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

