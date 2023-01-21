Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $14,760.00 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,200 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $14,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,483,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,444,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $11.93 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $520.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 82.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 135.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 113.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.