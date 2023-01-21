Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 1,739 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

