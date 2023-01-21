Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 1,739 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.