Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.88. 1,776,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,035. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

