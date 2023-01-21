Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.88. 1,776,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,035. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

