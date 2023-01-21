Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of INVH opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
