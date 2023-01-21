Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

