IOTA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.16 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $612.63 million and $15.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.