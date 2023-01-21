John Robert Kline Sells 10,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Robert Kline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26.

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

