Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

T stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.