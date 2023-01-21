JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €117.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.67.
Vinci Stock Performance
VCISY opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.
Vinci Cuts Dividend
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
