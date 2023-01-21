JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €117.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Vinci Stock Performance

VCISY opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

Vinci Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

