Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $98.69 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00419724 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.84 or 0.29469019 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00698638 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
