Komodo (KMD) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00210946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,846,773 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

