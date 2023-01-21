Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 444.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

