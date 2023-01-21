Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Edward Smolyansky sold 1,883 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $12,616.10.

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

