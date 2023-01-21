Locus Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $764,986.86 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $124.35 million and $764,986.86 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00414820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.52 or 0.29117291 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690262 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

