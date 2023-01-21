Loop Capital Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $320.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.47.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average is $259.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

