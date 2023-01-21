LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $224.30 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

