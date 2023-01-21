Maxim Group Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $200.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $355.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,846,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,631,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

