MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.99 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $22.82 or 0.00098220 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $101.07 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00224920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.12664079 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,624,607.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

