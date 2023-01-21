Motco Sells 3,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

