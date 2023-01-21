National Bank Financial Trims Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Target Price to C$2.50

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Loop Energy from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Loop Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Loop Energy alerts:

Loop Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:LPENF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Loop Energy has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87.

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.