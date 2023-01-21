Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Neovasc Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
