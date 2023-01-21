Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.