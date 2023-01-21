Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $570.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.33.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $450.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.32. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.