Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Oatly Group stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.