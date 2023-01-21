OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $189.13 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $189.13 million and $32.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00005920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00074465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00056599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000203 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

