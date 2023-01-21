Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $176.05 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $176.05 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.54 or 0.07132228 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00074557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00056471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

