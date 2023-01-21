Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.