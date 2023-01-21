OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.7 days.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

OZMLF remained flat at $19.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 919. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZ Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.