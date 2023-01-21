Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

