Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of PTEN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -22.38%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

