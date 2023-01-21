Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PIAIF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.