Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of PIAIF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.07.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
