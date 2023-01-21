Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.43 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $84.88 million and approximately $211,074.57 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00210946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,277,197 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

