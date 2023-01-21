Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 297.3 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

