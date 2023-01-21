Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 297.3 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
