PlayDapp 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.60 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $123.82 million and $31.60 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

