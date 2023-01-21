PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Insider Activity

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 110.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,595.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,356.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,356.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.