Populous (PPT) One Day Volume Tops $216,181.90

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $216,181.90 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00419724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.84 or 0.29469019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00698638 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

