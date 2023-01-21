Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

