Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 609,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,678. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $179,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.