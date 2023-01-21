Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 609,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,678. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $179,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.