Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 609,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,678. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
