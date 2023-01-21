Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Update

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ QLI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 11,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.49.
About Qilian International Holding Group
