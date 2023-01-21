Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.17 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $800.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.