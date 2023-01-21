Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00044034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $101.20 million and $225,554.52 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00419724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.84 or 0.29469019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00698638 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.08704753 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $161,795.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.