Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Raydium has a total market cap of $41.94 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,347,954 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

