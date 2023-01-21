Renova Inc. (OTCMKTS:REOVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renova Inc. (OTCMKTS:REOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,500 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 1,089,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered Renova from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Renova Price Performance
