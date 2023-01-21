Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Short Interest Update

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

RVNC traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $31.70. 2,799,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.57. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

