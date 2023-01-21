Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,380

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,310 ($64.80) to GBX 5,380 ($65.65) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,337.50.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
