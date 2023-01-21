Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,380

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,310 ($64.80) to GBX 5,380 ($65.65) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,337.50.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

