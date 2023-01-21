Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

