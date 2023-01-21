Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.01. 16,678,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.